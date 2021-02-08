Governor Abbott Reappoints Rodriguez And Eichelberger To Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee

February 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Lisa J. Rodriguez and John H. Eichelberger, III to the Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on January 31, 2023. The committee advises the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board and makes recommendations on matters relating to the regulation of appraisal management companies.

Lisa J. Rodriguez of Schertz is owner and Operations Manager of South Texas Appraisal Management and Office Manager of Patrick Ingram Appraisals, LLC. She has over 25 years of experience in the real estate and residential appraisal industries. Rodriguez is a United States Air Force Veteran.

John H. Eichelberger, III of Houston is an associate attorney at Schwartz, Page & Harding, L.L.P. He serves as a Committeeman on the Calf Scramble Donors Committee of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and on the Board of Directors of Urban Reform. He served in the Office of White House Management for President George W. Bush. Eichelberger received a Bachelor of Arts in Government and International Politics from George Mason University and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.