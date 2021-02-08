Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Passing Of Texas Congressman Ron Wright

February 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the death of U.S. Congressman Ron Wright:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of U.S. Rep. Ron Wright. Ron was a principled leader who fought to preserve Texas values and was an exemplary representative of his district. His personal strength and commitment to standing up for the unborn were unwavering. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy for future generations of Texans. Cecilia and I send our prayers to Ron's wife, Susan, his family and loved ones.”

