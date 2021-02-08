Governor Abbott Announces Departure Of Senior Aide

February 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his communications director, John Wittman, will be departing the Office of the Governor at the end of February. Wittman has worked for Governor Abbott for the past seven years, most recently guiding the messaging, press relations, and media strategy for the Office of the Governor.

“John has been an invaluable member of my team for years and established himself as one of my most trusted advisors,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Whether in times of crisis or managing the day-to-day operations of the communications department, John could always be counted on to provide steady and strategic guidance for the office, my team and state agencies. John’s presence in the Office of the Governor will be sorely missed, but I will remain forever grateful for his unparalleled service to Texas, and I wish him the best as he embarks on his next endeavor.”