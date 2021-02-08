Texas Ranked Top Exporting State For 19th Consecutive Year

February 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the U.S. Census Bureau ranked Texas the top exporting state for the 19th consecutive year. With $279.3 billion in exports in 2020, Texas exports accounted for more than California and New York combined. The Lone Star State also led the nation in tech exports for the eighth year in a row.

"Texas’ exporting prowess is a testament to our business-friendly climate, strong trade partnerships, and most of all, the millions of hardworking Texans in communities across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “The Lone Star State has fostered an environment that is creating more jobs, attracting new investments, and growing the Texas brand on the global stage—and we are just getting started. There is no brand more powerful than ‘Made in Texas’, and we will continue to support the men and women who built that brand as we unleash the full might of the Texas economy."