Kam Salami Reflects MySway As The Master-Card For Marketing

In this age of digitalization, everyone requires efficient marketing or advertising mechanisms. Marketing is the root of a business’s growth and success. To meet the marketing demands of the brands or influencers, Kam Salami, a social media entrepreneur, has come up with a fresh idea and a well-designed website, “mysway.com.”

MySway is a mobile and web-based platform, which serves as the ultimate gateway for the micro-influencers or business owners. It works efficiently to manage the advertising methods of brands or influencers. It stands on the principles of discovering, tracking, and connecting. It uncovers the client’s business needs, tracks the functioning, and connects them with a targeted audience to generate leads. MySway assists the clients in framing their social omnipresence by connecting and collaborating with various influencers to push their brands to the zenith of success.

Kam Salami, the Co-Founder of MySway, explains its working and how it is beneficial for the customers. The clients simply need to reach out to mysway.com, create their MySway business profile, surf for the influencers that suit their brands, connect, collaborate and build a customer base to flourish their brands. It assists the clients in launching their micro-influencer campaigns to promote their brands and develop their brand identity.

Kam Salami highlights MySway as the revolutionary mechanism to bridge the gaps between business owners and social influencers. It supplies the micro-influencers with a marketplace to channelize their true potential and establish meaningful connections. The influencers can simply set up their profile, select their desired fields of interest and fees. They can now relax till a brand connects for promotion. At the same time, business owners can also build their mysway profile and can find the perfect match of influencers for their brands. The website avails a ton of filters to present a platform of collaboration. It stands on the sole aim to empower creativity, promote awareness, lead to innovations, and enhance brand partnerships.

Kam Salami portrays MySway as the most premium interface to maximize marketing ROI. It channelizes the potential of the micro-influencers to increase business revenues and present a growth hack.

MySway says, “We enable visions. We connect creators, We aspire to innovate”. It is aimed to create an ecosystem to join the threads between the influencers and the brands to present transparent connections.

