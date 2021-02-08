DubstepGutter: 5 million YouTube Subscribers in 10 Years

/EIN News/ -- Busteni, Romania, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DubstepGutter celebrates its 10 years on the video streaming platform YouTube with over 5 million subscribers. Today we at Influencivewire are going to cover DubstepGutter. The music brand and music curator named DubstepGutter was created in 2011 by the founder, Daniel Satmareanu. Recently Dubstep released a celebratory video on YouTube which was an audio mix of great music owing to the brand. Some of the popular uploads of DubstepGutter include Teminite & Panda Eyes - Highscore with 57 million views, followed by Beethoven - Fur Elise (Klutch Dubstep Trap Mix), which stands at 52 million views. Colorblind by Panda Eyes is the third most viewed video on the channel with 41 million views. That is again preceded by We Are Number One (MadRats Dubstep Remix) with 39 million views.

The music brand boasts having performed and worked with world-famous talented artists such as Marshmello, Borgore, Getter, Modestep, Virtual Riot and so many more. By making their word public and with the help of YouTube with which they expose their music to a large audience, DubstepGutter has also helped smaller artists. It has helped them by making their work publicly available and to a community that loves music. The small artists also get the perk of the 5,400,000 subscribers on YouTube, thus creating their own group of audience from those who liked their music and thus jump-start their career.

As of now, over 1,600,000,000 people have played the music curated on DubstepGutter. Daniel Satmareanu has also helped those small artists whom he featured and promoted on his channel by raising a hundred thousand dollars for them. This, especially for smaller artists has been a factor of motivation and support to keep doing what they do by producing music and following their passion. Daniel has a great and loving fan following for his community. The hug fandom has some who have even tattooed the brand logo DSG on them.

New and independent artists who do not have an immediate fan following opt to release their music via a platform like DubstepGutter that already has an established online presence. This helps them to come out of the initial invisibility that they have to go through, no matter what platform.

Some of the artists have benefitted by DubstepGutter, in a way that they were able to literally jump-start their career in music. Some such popular names in the industry are Spag Heddy, Panda Eyes, MONXX, Teminite, who all have millions of views on their work and massive exposure. Daniel Satmareanu is now in the plans of opening a recording label and has big plans for the future of his brand.

