Leading Bitcoin Cash Backers Reveal Bullish Plans In a New Documentary

/EIN News/ -- Medellín, Colombia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouTube film details the latest news, future plans and potential for mass adoption from key developers, investors & community

A new documentary from the founders of BitcoinCash.Site on cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash has been released, which explains the technology, use cases and future of the sometimes controversial P2P currency in 2021.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralised digital currency created through a fork of Bitcoin BTC in 2017. In “Bitcoin Cash: The Road To Mass Adoption”, leading figures from the BCH ecosystem explain the reasons for their optimism and their contribution to the development progress in 2021.



Having emerged from the uncertainty surrounding developer funding, many developers, analysts and supporters believe Bitcoin Cash is headed for a breakout year in 2021.



Throughout the 37-minute film, available now on the Bitcoin Cash Site YouTube channel, respected contributors such as Roger Ver, Josh Green, Shomari Prince, George Donnelly and Jonathan Toomin explain why they view BCH as the blockchain world’s best answer to the greatest challenges within the global financial system.



The film’s participants also reveal the exciting code changes they are working on and the most promising applications of the technology due for release this year.



A distributed development roadmap



Although BCH has no official roadmap, the collection of development teams remain committed to the original vision of an open, permissionless payment network, as well as the fundamental characteristics of supply, emissions, mining algorithm and low fees that distinguish BCH from its rivals.

The documentary details a raft of improvements for the coming year, from Scalenet, which is already producing 256MB blocks, to double-spend proofs, which are already being adopted by wallets and nodes, and are expected to radically increase zero-conf security on Bitcoin Cash.



Community developers such as Jonathan Toomim are working on faster transactions, while others believe they can vastly increase the chained-transaction limit in 2021, in what would be a game-changing breakthrough for gaming and gambling dapps.



Community-driven efforts to drive adoption



Although technological advancements are essential to securing BCH’s future, ‘The Road To Mass Adoption’ reveals how its community of independent development teams, marketers and commercial entities are driving adoption of the coin and its broader applications.

Experienced teams behind Electron Cash, AnyHedge and Bitcoin Cash Node are working to make BCH more reliable and accessible this year, illustrating the faith and potential in the top-10 coin. Payment widgets, financial derivatives powered by smart contracts, decentralised exchanges, fundraising tools and code libraries that simplify developer onboarding are among just some of the pioneering projects envisioned by the people we meet.



The film also shares footage from community events and organisers in Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia, and uncovers the most difficult challenges facing BCH from the people who know the technology best.



With invaluable insights on technical and commercial developments, ‘The Road To Mass Adoption’ documentary aims to give its supporters confidence that 2021 will be the year Bitcoin Cash cements its position as a leading cryptocurrency, overtaking Ripple and bringing economic freedom to millions of people across the globe.



To hear the latest news and opinions from BCH experts and learn how you can get involved, watch ‘Bitcoin Cash: The Road To Mass Adoption’ now on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arFDrjx_2JY



To take a deeper dive into what the dozens of Bitcoin Cash development teams are working on, see the unofficial Bitcoin Cash 2021 roadmap at https://bitcoincash.site/blog/unofficial-bitcoin-cash-roadmap-2021/

Media Details

Company: BitcoinCash.Site

Email: hello@bitcoincash.site

Website: https://bitcoincash.site/

Telegram: @Georgedonnelly

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.