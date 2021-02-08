Cosmo Prof Announces World of Texture Education Summit

/EIN News/ -- DENTON, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmo Prof (NYSE: SBH) announces its inaugural World of Texture Education Summit which will take place virtually on Feb. 22, 2021, to help professional stylists add breadth and depth to their textured hair knowledge. Featuring a robust group of renowned experts and artists supporting the Black community, the World of Texture Education Summit is one of Cosmo Prof’s largest education initiatives of the year.



To better serve the professional community, Cosmo Prof is committed to addressing the growing need for textured hair education by providing ongoing access to training and resources. The summit is a holistic full-day event that empowers stylists to grow in this space by learning about the technical nature of textured hair, business building, and the proper mindset to facilitate the best journey for their clients.

Cosmo Prof, along with expert partners and leaders in textured education, is excited to bring this incredible full-day event of knowledge, collaboration, and fun to the community of stylists. Participating brands include Wella, DevaCurl, Mizani, Rusk, Aquage, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Joico, REDAVID, STMNT, Farouk, Olaplex, TIGI, Schwarzkopf, Affirm, KeraCare, and Maria Nila.

Cosmo Prof will bring together professional experts, brands, and influencers to impart their knowledge and experience. The event includes a panel hosted by members of the Cosmo Prof Artistic Team, a group of professional stylists with in-depth experience in textured hair; and break-out sessions led by expert artists such as Wella’s Brenton Lee & Diane Stevens, John Paul Mitchell System’s John Mosley & Paula Peralta, Farouk’s Laurrin Rockingham, Olaplex’s Christin Brown, REDAVID’s Leo Redavid & Khalilah Barron, and Rusk’s Marcus Caillet, among others.

"Within the professional styling industry, we know there is room for education when it comes to textured hair, which is why we are thrilled to bring such an incredible opportunity to stylists through the World of Texture Education Summit," said April Holt, Group Vice President of Stores, Beauty Systems Group. “Our team and partners have put together an amazing day of events and sessions that we can't wait for stylists everywhere to experience."

Beyond the World of Texture Education Summit, stylists can also find textured hair classes hosted by top brands and professionals offered regularly at CosmoProfBeauty.com/Education and educational tutorials through Cosmo Prof social platforms.

The World of Texture Summit is a great opportunity to dive deep into textured hair education and is open to all licensed stylists; from individuals just getting started to seasoned professionals looking to refresh their knowledge in the textured space. The summit entry fee is only $25 to attend.

For more information about The World of Texture Education Summit and to register, visit CosmoProfBeauty.com/WorldofTexture

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates more than 5,000 stores, including 143 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

