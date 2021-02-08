Carriage Services Announces 2020 Annual Results Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2020 annual results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services 2020 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 18, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 8569439) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at

www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until February 23, 2021, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 8569439) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 178 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email

InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.