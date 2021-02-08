Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public follow-on offering of its common stock to be sold by the Company. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Sientra intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, capital expenditures and general working capital purposes. Sientra may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, products and technologies, although it has no current commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions as of the date hereof.

Stifel is acting as book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on May 22, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from the offices of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® scar gel. The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprised of its miraDry® system, is approved for sale in over 56 international markets and is the only non-surgical, FDA-cleared device indicated for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat and hair and may also reduce odor.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements about the Company’s expectations regarding its capital raising efforts, including the commencement of the public offering, the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares and the Company’s intended use of proceeds. All such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: the Company’s history of operating losses, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products, inherent risk and uncertainty in the protection of intellectual property rights, ability to maintain gross margins, regulatory uncertainties regarding approval or clearance for the Company’s products, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to Sientra’s Breast Products, the ability to meet consumer demand, the growth of the sale of bioTips in its miraDry segment, the Company’s ability to manage its operating expenses and cash balance, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s periodic and interim SEC reports, including but not limited to, the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to this offering, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed from time to time with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

