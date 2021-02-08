Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:



2021 Goldman Sachs Tech & Internet Conference

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:10 am PT / 1:10 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com. The replays of the presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 5,000 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

