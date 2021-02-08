Rolling Out, Penguin Random House, and BlackBookStore.com Launch Annual Black Storytelling Project

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate Black History Month, Black-owned media companies Rolling Out and BlackBookStore.com, in collaboration with giant Penguin Random House, have launched a historic content partnership called #AmplifyBlackStories. Representatives said the initiative’s mission is to introduce more stories written by Black authors to a diverse group of readers.



"As our content and media partner, Rolling Out has developed a full slate of programming throughout the year," said Anthony Key, Director of Multicultural Marketing at Penguin Random House. "Our collaboration will allow us to propel the awareness of Black literary excellence and introduce more stories by Black authors to a diverse group of readers."

#AmplifyBlackStories will give power to the truth and testimonies of a wide array of Black voices through deep-dive discussions and thoughtful insights sharing from the book selections. This collective will include authors across the spectrum of gender identities, multigenerational writers, faith-based thought-leaders, and creatives in the LGBTQIA+ community. The partnership between Rolling Out, BlackBookStore.com, and Penguin Random House will undoubtedly help inject more pivotal Black stories into the American literary canon.

"This partnership and cultural collaboration with Penguin Random House will herald Black creativity and promote cultural understanding by amplifying Black storytelling and Black voices," said Munson Steed, CEO at Rolling Out. "We are on a mission to celebrate Black authors, both familiar and new, who are helping to tell a more complete cultural story––from social justice and betterment to romance and sci-fi."

#AmplifyBlackStories kicked off in February with Rolling Out's Meet the Author series featuring renowned writer Kevin Powell talking about his long career telling Black stories, including his intriguing journey from reality show pioneer to a congressional candidate.

#AmplifyBlackStories will continue to pay homage to Black authors with a roster of virtual programming throughout the month, including:

The Rolling Out Book Club (February selection is A Promised Land by President Barack Obama)

(February selection is A Promised Land by President Barack Obama) The Children's Club (February selection is I Am Every Good Thing by Derrick Barnes)

(February selection is I Am Every Good Thing by Derrick Barnes) The Sunday Read (authors read favorite excerpts and reveal stories of inspiration)

(authors read favorite excerpts and reveal stories of inspiration) Black Book Brunch (a virtual sip and dine while uplifting our favorite Black authors and their journeys)

(a virtual sip and dine while uplifting our favorite Black authors and their journeys) Modern Manual (relevant thought-leadership books, beginning with The Purpose of Power by Alicia Garza)

(relevant thought-leadership books, beginning with The Purpose of Power by Alicia Garza) Literally Speaking (smart and layered talks of Black literature and the writing process)

"Our partnership with Penguin Random House demonstrates the importance and impact of connecting culture and commerce," said Steed. "Giving content creators—our equity partners—opportunities to learn and grow with a Black-owned company produces real economic progress."

To join the virtual programming for #AmplifyBlackStories, please visit www.rollingout.com and follow Rolling Out on social media channels. Books can be purchased at www.blackbookstore.com.

