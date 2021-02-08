Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced today that it has scheduled its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call for Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which are expected to be released on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the markets close.



This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Oil States’ web site at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 771-4371 in the United States or by dialing +1 (847) 585-4405 internationally and using the passcode of 50092279. A replay of the conference call will be available one and a half hours after the completion of the call by clicking on the following link: Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Replay

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global products and services company predominantly serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company’s manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OIS”.

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International’s website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Company Contact:

Lloyd A. Hajdik

Oil States International, Inc.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

713-652-0582