Excellence Canada Announces New Organizational Excellence Standard

Excellence Canada launches its latest framework for continual improvement, the Organizational Excellence Standard, to help organizations adapt to the pandemic and the future of work.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada, an independent not-for-profit corporation, announced today its newest standard: the Organizational Excellence Standard (OES). Through the OES, Excellence Canada sets the bar for performance excellence and wellness in today’s dynamic work environment.



The OES is a robust yet flexible framework that uses a data-driven assessment to find gaps and opportunities for continual improvement in all private and public sector organizations, businesses, and institutions. Through OES implementation and certification, organizations will adopt best practices for sustained excellence and peak performance.

Excellence Canada’s OES is the exciting product of 36 years of experience, setting standards and working with thousands of organizations to successfully implement them, combined with months of research into the Future of Work and how organizations can successfully address today’s unique challenges while preparing for the future.

Organizations have anticipated the impacts of globalization and technology on workflow and performance for over a decade. However, nothing prepared businesses for the sudden change that COVID-19 forced overnight.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected individuals, families and organizations. As a result, Excellence Canada recognized that we needed to develop a revised and more robust framework that will help organizations deal with the new realities of the 'Future of Work' such as how, where and when people will work,” said Allan N. Ebedes, President & CEO of Excellence Canada. “The Organizational Excellence Standard does this. We have also increased the focus on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. We are grateful for the input and expertise of numerous partners from coast-to-coast across Canada who helped us develop the OES."

Excellence Canada helps organizations identify solutions customized for each workplace’s unique challenges, by adopting the Organizational Excellence Standard.

Organizations can implement and complete the OES and certification with outcome-based recommendations for programs, measurements, consulting, training, and initiatives to improve their overall excellence. OES solutions are purposely flexible, giving organizations the tools to innovate and adapt as new challenges arise.

The overarching goal of the OES is not only to address the challenges of 2021 but also future-proof workplaces by building a workforce culture of excellence that embraces continual improvement.

“The biggest value in pursuing this Standard is that it takes the guesswork out of what a leading organization should be and should do, and instead, orients all staff to thinking and speaking about excellence in one common language for one common goal,” said Martin Stefanczyk, Program Manager, Corporate and Strategic Initiatives, Town of Aurora

At a high-level, Excellence Canada focuses on the six drivers of organizational excellence: Leadership, Planning, Customers, Our People, Processes, and Partners.

Excellence Canada’s Organizational Excellence Standard includes desired outcomes for:

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Agility and adaptability

Enterprise risk management

Crisis management

Pandemic planning

Digital transformation

Financial wellness

Mental and Physical wellness

The OES aligns with other Excellence Canada awards and programs, providing organizations with an opportunity for greater competitive advantage. Organizations that meet the OES criteria can apply for national recognition under the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence Program.

Interested parties should join us for a live webinar that explains the new Standard in greater detail:

The Why, What, and the Why Now of the OES

Register now for a one-hour complimentary webinar taking place on February 11, 2021 at 1 pm EST.

Learn about first steps toward implementing the OES through a Senior Leadership Presentation or perform a Baseline Assessment against the OES criteria. Schedule a conversation with an OES Advisor.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. They have helped businesses thrive for over 36 years with their highly effective programs and practices. Their vision is to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada and sustain that excellence throughout all sectors of the economy.

As the national authority on Organizational Excellence, Healthy Workplace® and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, consulting, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence program.

Media inquiries:

Niki Marusic, VP of Marketing

1-416-251-7600 ext. 231

Email niki@excellence.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f23861d-119f-4f63-acb2-455407b01a83