Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,656 in the last 365 days.

StrikeForce Reg A Tier II Press Release Clarification

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), as of Friday January 29th, 2021, “StrikeForce has completed its Reg A Tier II funding round, and in doing so we only needed to sell 465,000,000 common shares for a total outstanding of 757,000,000 common shares as against a total outstanding of 800,000,000 common shares originally considered and planned for. That’s 43,000,000 less common shares in the market, the Offering Circular only required 465,000,000 common shares being sold to complete the offering. This is a correction statement for clarity,” says Mr. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“In addition to the correction fact above, adding further clarity, I also stated in a prior release, 'as paying off the variable convertible debt of about $900,000 plus interest and fees,' is inaccurate. Even though about $900,000 was about the amount of debt retired, the variable conversion notes weren’t paid off, they were either converted or forgiven (as disclosed in the the Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the SEC), even though the amount was correct,” says Mark Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “Thanks for believing in us and investing in the Reg A and for those of you that partook in it. I do apologize for these points of clarity,” says Kay.

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK StrikeForce:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Contact Info:

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
​Mark L. Kay
(732) 661-9641
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

StrikeForce Reg A Tier II Press Release Clarification

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.