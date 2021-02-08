GEODIS Appointed USFIA Customs Broker Partner for Sixth Consecutive Year

As part of the longstanding partnership, GEODIS will offer timely, critical information and training related to customs and logistics issues for global brands and retailers to succeed today

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEODIS, a leading global supply chain operator, has been appointed as the Customs Broker Partner for the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) for 2021. Marking the sixth consecutive year as USFIA Customs Broker Partner, GEODIS will work collaboratively with the organization to deliver timely information and training to global brands and retailers related to customs and logistics issues to help advance the industry forward.



GEODIS offers customs brokerage and freight forwarding services globally with a special expertise in the fashion and retail sectors. As part of this partnership, GEODIS will support the mission of USFIA to help eliminate the barriers that impede the fashion industry’s ability to trade freely while amplifying critical issues related to the key regulatory challenges of today and tomorrow.

"Given our deep knowledge of both customs brokerage services and the retail sector, this is a natural partnership that allows us to provide the education and tools needed for fashion brands to succeed,” said Brian Riley, Senior Vice President of Customs House Brokerage – GEODIS in Americas. “As e-Commerce and globalization continue to dominate, it is more important than ever that we equip companies with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s increasingly interconnected environment.”

As Customs Broker Partner in 2020, GEODIS kept USFIA members informed through a variety of interactive webinars and participation at industry events. This included more than 10 webinars that explored the latest customs issues, including INCOTERMS® 2020, China Section 301 product exclusions and CBP actions related to forced labor.

“Over the past six years, our USFIA members have gained invaluable insight through our continued partnership with GEODIS,” said Julia K. Hughes, USFIA President. “Specifically, GEODIS has offered important industry analysis, insights and technical information through our ongoing events that retailers need to know in order to be a successful global brand today.”

In 2021, GEODIS and USFIA will continue to present special webinars along with educational and networking events for industry members. This year, innovative programs will focus on U.S. Customs and Border Protection enforcement actions, the latest government initiatives, new classification issues and more. To learn more about GEODIS, visit geodis.com. To learn more about USFIA, visit usfashionindustry.com.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

United States Fashion Industry Association – usfashionindustry.com

The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) is dedicated to fashion made possible by global trade. USFIA represents brands, retailers, importers, and wholesalers based in the United States and doing business globally. Founded in 1989, USFIA works to eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers that impede the fashion industry’s ability to trade freely and create jobs in the United States.



Headquartered in Washington, D.C., USFIA is the voice of the fashion industry in front of the U.S. government as well as international governments and stakeholders. With constant, two-way communication, USFIA staff and counsel serve as the eyes and ears of our members in Washington and around the world, enabling them to stay ahead of the regulatory challenges of today and tomorrow. Through our publications, educational events, and networking opportunities, USFIA also connects with key stakeholders across the value chain including U.S. and international service providers, suppliers, and industry groups.

PRESS CONTACT

Lauren McKirgan

FINN Partners

lauren.mckirgan@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c27b45c-d263-47b1-b68d-39acf5339a57