PandaDoc Earns Multiple Honors in G2 Best Software 2021 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading document automation software, today announced it has been named a best software in seven separate categories in the G2 Best Software Awards 2021. The awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

For the second year in a row, PandaDoc is the highest-ranked eSignature and document automation solution within the Top 50 Best Tools for Sales. Additionally, PandaDoc was again ranked in the Top 50 Products for Small Businesses and Top 100 Best Software Products. This year, PandaDoc is proud to also rank in the top 10 Best Project Management Products, the top 50 Best Mid-Market products, and the top 100 Best Global Sellers and Best Highest Satisfaction products.

“We’re dedicated to providing essential document automation capabilities for our customers, from document generation to eSignature. We are driven to meet our customer needs, especially as we all adapt to the challenges of the last year, which is why we are so proud of their continued validation,” said Sergey Barysiuk, CTO and co-founder at PandaDoc. “We are eternally grateful to our customers and honored to be recognized as one of the best software solutions in so many categories as rated by real users..”

The lists G2 created are based on data from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Real customer reviews that contributed to these awards include:

"Can't live without it! I rave about this software all the time, even showing it to my mastermind group this morning. It has shaved off time needed to make proposals, from 60 minutes to 30 minutes. It also makes beautiful proposals, and makes it the process mistake proof for me. I link it to Pipedrive, my CRM, and a lot of the information is automated.” - Principal, Small Business

“If you're in the market looking for a tool to help you with managing contracts with the in-built functionality of e-signature, do not look elsewhere. PandaDoc is the all-in-one tool that'll help you maximize your efficiency in terms of management of your letters/invoices/bills and keep a log of everything for anytime you might need it. Also, the certificate of digital signature makes it legally binding and saves you the hassle of manual signature and bonds.” - User in Human Resources, Mid-Market

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About PandaDoc:

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning business documents, including proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, PandaDoc was ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies as well as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Over 23,000 customers use the company’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

