Alliance Memory Now Offering Micron Parallel and Serial NOR Flash Products

Offering Includes M29F, M45PE, N25Q, J3, and P30/P33 Families

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that the company is now an authorized reseller for additional legacy NOR Flash devices from Micron Technology. In addition to the previously announced M29F 5V Parallel NOR Flash devices, Alliance is now reselling select offerings from Micron’s M45PE Serial NOR Flash, the N25Q Serial NOR Flash, the J3 Parallel NOR Flash, and the P30/P33 Parallel NOR Flash families, all of which Micron previously discontinued with product change notification #32163 (last time buy: March 2018). Micron is continuing to produce these devices for Alliance Memory and intends to only supply Alliance Memory for any new orders placed through mid-2021.



“We are committed to meeting our customers’ legacy component needs and have had great success working with Micron to provide continued support for a variety of devices, including 512Mb SDRAMs and 8Gb DDR3L SDRAMs,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “We’re looking forward to continuing that success with our offering of legacy Micron NOR Flash devices to provide our customers with additional supply availability for the coming years.”

“Customer focus and support is a core Micron value, and we always strive to find solutions to provide customers with supply flexibility and longevity,” said Richard De Caro, director of NOR Flash and emerging memory solutions of the Embedded Business Unit at Micron. “Micron is pleased to once again work with Alliance Memory to provide customers of our legacy NOR Flash products with a trusted source for supply.”

The Micron-made legacy NOR Flash parts highlighted in the following sections are now available directly from Alliance Memory:

M45PE 3V Serial NOR Flash

Micron’s M45PE Series products are 3V page erasable Serial NOR Flash memory devices accessed by the SPI-compatible bus. The memory can be written or programmed 1 byte to 256 bytes at a time using the PAGE WRITE or PAGE PROGRAM commands. The PAGE WRITE command consists of an integrated PAGE ERASE cycle followed by a PAGE PROGRAM cycle.

See product offering details on the Alliance Memory website.

N25Q 1.8V and 3V Serial NOR Flash

Micron’s N25Q series consists of high-performance multiple input/output Serial Flash memory devices manufactured on 65nm NOR technology. It features execute-in-place (XIP) functionality, advanced write protection mechanisms, and a high-speed SPI-compatible bus interface. The innovative, high-performance, dual- and quad-input/output instructions enable double or quadruple the transfer bandwidth for READ and PROGRAM operations. See product offering details on the Alliance Memory website.

J3 and P30/P33 Parallel NOR Flash

Micron’s J3, P30, and P33 series consist of high-performance single-bit cell (SBC) and multi-level cell (MLC) parallel flash memory devices manufactured on 65nm NOR technology. They feature advanced write protection mechanisms, x8 and x16 bus widths, and are common flash interface (CFI) compatible. See product offering details on the Alliance Memory website.

To discuss long-term support of the legacy Micron NOR Flash devices, customers are invited to call or email their nearest Alliance Memory contact:

EMEA – Sue Macedo

+44 (0)787 634 4055

sue@alliancememory.com Americas – Tom Gargan

+1 514 639 0914

tom@alliancememory.com Asia / Pacific – David Bagby

+1 650 868 1211

david@alliancememory.com



About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to detailed product info:

https://www.alliancememory.com/micron-nor-flash/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com