Forkast.News and CoinDesk Partner on a Weekly News Show

Award-winning journalist Angie Lau interviews blockchain experts for show on CoinDesk TV

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Forkast.News, a leading digital media platform focusing on blockchain, cryptocurrency and emerging technologies, is pleased to announce its premier news interview program “Word on the Block” will now air on CoinDesk TV.

Starting Feb. 8, the 30-minute weekly video series, hosted by Forkast.News Editor-in-Chief and CEO Angie Lau, will feature in-depth conversations with blockchain experts and thought leaders on the latest developments in the global crypto market.

Forkast.News’ collaboration with CoinDesk, which recently launched CoinDesk TV — an online news channel covering the rapidly evolving world of digital finance — will set a new standard for video content on blockchain and cryptocurrency.

“The global financial environment is changing faster than ever. Forkast’s partnership with CoinDesk TV combines the strength of our teams that will provide unequalled real-time daily coverage to a growing community who are looking for credible, data-driven, actionable insights from Hong Kong, to New York, to London” said Lau, who founded Forkast.News in 2018.

“This partnership with Forkast shows our dedication in providing our audience the most important news on crypto and blockchain from around the globe” said Kevin Worth, CEO at CoinDesk.

With a combined team of senior journalists and tech experts gathering, analyzing and curating news from all corners of the world, Forkast.News and CoinDesk provide independent, high-quality reporting to help their audience navigate the complicated world of blockchain, crypto and digital finance.

Since its launch in 2018, Forkast.News has featured exclusive interviews with the biggest players in the sector, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

As the media authority on the blockchain industry in Asia, Forkast.News provides coverage, analyses and insights from one of the leading emerging technology innovation hotspots in the world. Coverage by Forkast.News — which includes articles, videos and podcasts — help government policy makers, investors, analysts and industry leaders to stay ahead of the information curve.

ABOUT FORKAST.NEWS

Based in Hong Kong, Forkast.News brings stories and analyses on emerging technology at the intersection of business, economy and politics to a global audience. Through its independent creative arm, Forkast.Studio, Forkast also works with companies and projects to better tell their stories through video, print and audio.



ABOUT ANGIE LAU

Angie Lau is an award-winning business journalist who interviews newsmakers, CEOs and icons. Her exclusives include a sit-down with Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing — his first televised one-on-one in more than a decade. Angie has given speeches, led conversations and moderated panels of distinguished speakers, including at OECD's Global Blockchain Policy Forum, Global Blockchain Business Council / UN General Assembly, Hong Kong FinTech Week and the Asia Blockchain Summit.

Before founding Forkast.News in 2018, Angie anchored Bloomberg TV’s flagship morning show, “First Up with Angie Lau'' broadcasted globally into 350 million homes, offices and trading floors.

Angie is a former director of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong’s Executive Committee and a two-term president of the Asian American Journalists Association’s Asia Chapter. She has served as Correspondent Board Governor for the Foreign Correspondents Club of Hong Kong, and is also on an advisory board for the Journalism Media Studies Centre at the University of Hong Kong.

