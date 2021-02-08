Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary

10 Million Underserved Youth Impacted Since Inception

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF) today announced that they will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their organization in 2021. Over the course of the last two decades, CRSF has grown into a national organization that operated in partnership with hundreds of youth-serving organizations in 42 states last year and impacted over 1.2M kids. The work of the Foundation throughout the past 20 years has resulted in the development and opening of 100 Youth Development Parks (YDP), multipurpose or baseball turf fields that provide safe places to play and learn, 66 STEM Centers, as well as meaningful programs run effectively through Foundation partners nationwide. All in all, the Foundation has impacted 10 million underserved kids and invested tens of millions of dollars into communities of need.

The Foundation’s various programs work together to support CRSF’s mission to prepare at-risk youth for life’s challenges by teaching critical life skills such as teamwork, communication, work ethic, and respect. Beyond that, the Foundation arms youth in distressed communities with the tools they need to succeed in life and thrive within their environments. The Foundation’s commitment to serving youth through sports and positive mentorship has allowed the organization to amass a growing list of significant long-term donors, with over 25 surpassing $1 million in lifetime donations. These top supporters include Group1001, Jay & Patty Baker, Kelly Benefits, Under Armour, Ollie’s Bargain Outlets, Niagara Water, and more.

“The work of our board of directors, one of the finest in the nation, is unparalleled. It is because of them, along with the dedication of the Ripken family and our staff, that we have been able to have an impact on kids that we once thought unimaginable,” said Steve Salem, president & CEO of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

In conjunction with the start of the Foundation’s 20th year, CRSF announced the opening of its 100th YDP in South Baltimore. Named BGE Field presented by Kelly Benefits at Reedbird Park, the multipurpose field in Cherry Hill is slated for completion this summer. This is just the most recent example of the work that CRSF does, providing a safe place to play and learn for children living in underserved communities.

In an ongoing effort to shine a spotlight on the many faces and organizations who have supported CRSF and helped it get to its current level of success, the Foundation is highlighting two key supporters each month during 2021. Former Maryland State Senator Frank Kelly, Jr. was the first to be featured this year, for his crucial part in helping CRSF raise and gift back over $117M to communities across the country, through the YDP program.

“Looking back to when we started the Foundation in memory of dad, I am blown away by what we have accomplished all across the country,” said Foundation co-founder and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken, Jr. “We initially set out to honor Cal Ripken, Sr. and help some kids in our hometown of Aberdeen. I always like to say that you can do a lot of good by yourself but with great partners, like our board, staff, donors, and corporate partners we have been able to make a real difference in the lives of kids in need, and it has been truly satisfying.”

Since its inception in 2001, CRSF has built out its collection of impactful programs that have received widespread community support across the country. CRSF’s catalog of programs is broken down into five key categories aimed to support the various needs of youth in distressed communities, which includes Law Enforcement & Mentorship, Community Building, Education & Guidance, STEM and Camps. The specific programs, include: Badges for Baseball; Team8 Tour; College Day Experience; Healthy Choices, Healthy Children; I’m GREAT; At-Home STEM Programs; At-Home STEM Kits; and Summer Camp. Currently, CRSF is a $30 million, national nonprofit providing curated recreational and educational programs to youth in the areas that need it most. For more information about the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation or to help them celebrate their 20th anniversary with a donation, visit www.ripkenfoundation.org.

About the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

Since 2001, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has worked to implement youth development programs and create parks that directly address the problems facing at-risk youth in distressed communities across the country. Inspired by one of the most iconic baseball families, the Ripkens created the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to honor the legacy of its family patriarch, longtime coach, and mentor, Cal Ripken, Sr. The Ripken Foundation uses sports-themed and educational activities to bring police officers, youth partners, and underserved kids together on a level playing field to learn invaluable life skills.

The Ripken Foundation’s Youth Development Park Initiative creates clean, safe places for kids to play on multipurpose, synthetic surface fields that promote healthy living in an outdoor recreational facility. Since 2009, the Ripken Foundation has 99 completed parks across the country in 26 states and D.C. In 2020, the Ripken Foundation impacted over 1.2 million kids nationwide through its Youth Development Parks and mentor programs. For more information, visit www.RipkenFoundation.org. Follow @CalRipkenSrFdn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sarah Orzach Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation 443-978-1833 sorzach@maroonpr.com John Maroon Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation 443-690-8943 john@maroonpr.com