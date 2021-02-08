9.6% CAGR for Electric Bed Market During 2020–2027: COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Electric Bed Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nagpur, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Electric Bed Market Forecast to 2027” the market was valued at US$ 2,111.59 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,597.60 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2020–2027.

The rise in number of chronic diseases and increasing number of hospitals and clinics are driving the Electric Bed market growth. However, the steep prices of electric beds and reduction in average length of hospital stays are likely to hampers the market growth.

Beds are among the essential items used in hospitals, nursing homes, and home care settings. The electric beds, which are used in various applications, are available in specialized variants such as acute care beds, long-term care beds, psychiatric beds, and pregnancy beds. Thus rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, and diabetes escalate the demand for electric beds.

Patients suffering from orthopedic and musculoskeletal diseases have restricted movements and lack flexibility. Electric beds offer automatic adjustments with respect to head placement, height, and leg resting position for such patients. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), musculoskeletal diseases contribute large share to the total disabilities in the world. According to the WHO, in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the world as it caused ~9.6 million deaths in that year. Furthermore, as per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018. The patients in higher stages of cancer lose their ability to perform various physiological tasks on their own, and electric beds assist healthcare staff looking after such patients.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving the growth for the electric bed market.

Electric Bed Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of product, the Electric Beds market is segmented into Semi-automatic Electric Bed and Fully Automatic Electric Bed. The semi-automatic electric beds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The Electric Beds market, by application, is segmented into General Bed, Intensive Care Bed, Bariatric Bed, and Birthing Bed. The General Bed segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Electric Bed Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Arjo Medical Devices, Hill Rom Holding, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.,Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Malvestio Spa, LINET, Gendron Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC are among key companies operating in the global Electric Bed market. The major market players are continuously focusing on tapping prevailing business opportunities through the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base.

In December 2020, Arjo has acquired AirPal, a privately owned US-based company specializing in Air-Assisted Lateral Patient Transfer solutions. The deal will strengthen Arjo’s Patient Handling portfolio and is expected to have a positive impact on its position in market.

In June 2018, Medline acquired Dufort et Lavigne Ltée, a Montreal-based medical supplies distributor. To extend its presence in Canada. This will expand product portfolio of the company.

