CBD.market, an Education-Focused Online CBD Store, Predicts CBD Newcomer Growth for 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CBD.market, an education-focused online CBD products store, predicts that 2021 will see substantial growth in the number of newcomers entering the CBD market. As the number of CBD consumers continues to increase, so will the demand for a wide variety of products, necessitating the need for more online retailers.

More Consumers Discover the Benefits of CBD

In the last six months of 2020, many new users discovered the benefits of CBD products, according to research from High Yield Insights. Almost one in four CBD users entered the US market during that time, increasing the number of users by 9 million. In addition to new customers, the market grew further as one-third of established consumers tried at least one new CBD product in the same time frame.



While many unknowns regarding the CBD market still exist, industry experts predict the overall CBD product market could grow anywhere from 34% to 45% per year through 2024. With demand increasing, CBD.market believes the CBD industry will become flooded with newcomers in 2021.



"According to our own analytical data, the majority of new users in 2020 were between the ages of 25 and 34 as well as over 65; of these, 51.5% were female and 48.5% males," said CBD.market CEO and co-founder Alex Malkin. "CBD.market predicts that more retired CBD users will be among newcomers in 2021. The store hopes new users will do extensive product research before selecting an item for purchase."

Increased Interest in Organic Products

Thanks to the overall boom in organic ingestible products, those containing CBD are also surging in popularity and include CBD capsulated forms ( https://cbd.market/cbd-oil-capsules-pills ). In addition to edibles, topical products have become more widely accepted by buyers who do not want to ingest their CBD.

Users are also expected to become more aware of the health benefits that CBD can provide, as well as how the quality and strength of their chosen products can affect their experience using CBD. The increasing number of products and online retailers will make learning about CBD offerings even more important.

The mission of CBD.market is to educate consumers and make them aware of where to find the best quality CBD products at the most affordable prices: https://cbd.market/shop . CBD.market provides frequent articles on its website so customers can learn about various aspects of CBD products. CBD.market offers a 30-day, money-back guarantee on all products sold.

