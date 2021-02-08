Content Marketing World 2021 Call for Speakers Now Open

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you know anything about Content Marketing World (CMWorld) then you know our attendees are extremely engaged and our stages are always orange. And as always, we are looking for a diverse group of top-notch speakers who can wow our crowds at CMWorld 2021, the largest gathering of content marketers on the planet.

Content Marketing World 2021 Call for Speakers is now open: http://cmi.media/2021CallForSpeakers

CMWorld 2021 will be held September 28-October 1. Given the current climate, CMWorld will offer both virtual and in-person options for attendees. For this robust hybrid event we are looking for thought leaders, leading brand marketers, successful practitioners, and agency innovators to help us inspire and motivate attendees from around the world.

We like to fill our agenda with sessions containing innovative practices, detailed case studies, creative storytelling, new stories, inspiration, and trends in the content marketing space. We want to send our attendees back to the office armed with the latest tools and practical advice to help them do better, smarter work.

If you are interested in speaking at #CMWorld please keep in mind: YOU MUST USE THE ONLINE SUBMISSION FORM AND A VIDEO SAMPLE IS REQUIRED.

Here are the best suggestions we have for potential speakers:

Be specific - The more you can hone in on your craft, the better. General content marketing submissions will not be selected.

- The more you can hone in on your craft, the better. General content marketing submissions will not be selected. Skip the basics - We are not looking for sessions that define content marketing or other content marketing terms. We want actionable ideas and creative thinking.

- We are not looking for sessions that define content marketing or other content marketing terms. We want actionable ideas and creative thinking. Share your stories - We want case studies, measurable outcomes, specific how-to sessions that have immediate takeaways for attendees.

- We want case studies, measurable outcomes, specific how-to sessions that have immediate takeaways for attendees. Bring the right people - Are you an agency or technology provider? Bring a client to co-present with you so we can see how your amazing work impacted a brand.

- Are you an agency or technology provider? Bring a client to co-present with you so we can see how your amazing work impacted a brand. Follow the rules - Use the official submission form! This form is the only way submissions will be reviewed.



Diversity is of utmost importance to us. We learn the most when we hear from content marketers of all backgrounds. We are also looking for speakers from all industries and job functions. We want our speakers to represent our community and we would love to welcome new and returning speakers.

The call for speakers closes March 12 at 11:59 pm EST. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

For questions regarding speaker submission, email: cmi_speakers@informa.com (Please note speaker submissions will not be accepted at this email address; use the submission form to apply).

Registration for Content Marketing World 2021 is now open at ContentMarketingWorld.com

