American College of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows, Officers, and Regents
The Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel elected a new slate of officers.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a meeting held on January 29, 2021, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel elected a new slate of officers to serve the College commencing March 1, 2021. The College also elected the following 13 new Fellows into its ranks:
Farah Ansari, Schenck, Price, Smith & King, LLP, Florham Park, NJ; Jennifer Benda, Hall Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson, P.C., Denver, CO; Nicole M. Elliott, Holland & Knight, LLP, Washington, DC; Jeffrey A. Friedman, Eversheds Sutherland, Washington, DC; Linda Galler, Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY; Heather A. Kmetz, Sussman Shank, LLP, Portland, OR; Norman Newmark, McCarthy Leonard & Kaemmerer, L.C., Town & Country, MO; Kevin E. Packman, Holland & Knight, LLP, Miami, FL; Jeffrey A. Robbins, Hertz Schram, PC, Detroit, MI; Sara Spodick, Quinnipiac University, Hamden, CT; Jasper (Jack) G. Taylor, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP, Houston, TX; Kathleen DeLaney Thomas, University of North Carolina School of Law, Chapel Hill, NC; and Frederick N. Widen, Ulmer & Berne LLP, Cleveland, OH.
New Regents and Officers Elected
Newly-elected as a Regent of the College is Mary A. McNulty, Thompson & Knight, LLP, Dallas, TX.
Current Regents re-elected for a second term include Alice Abreu, Temple University Beasley School of Law, Philadelphia, PA; Frank Agostino, Agostino & Associates, PC, Hackensack, NJ; John P. Barrie, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, New York, NY; Julie A. Divola, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, San Francisco, CA; Stephen R. Looney, Dean, Mead, Egerton, Bloodworth, Capouano & Bozarth, P.A., Orlando, FL; and Bahar A. Schippel, Snell & Wilmer, LLP, Phoenix, AZ.
Continuing Regents include Jonathan B. Forman, The University of Oklahoma College of Law, Norman, OK; Janette M. Lohman, Thompson Coburn LLP, St. Louis, MO; Robb A. Longman, Longman & Van Grack, LLC, Bethesda, MD; Scott D. Michel, Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered, Washington, DC; Ameek A. Ponda, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Boston, MA; W. Robert Pope, Jr., Pope Law, PLLC, Nashville, TN; Jenny L. Johnson Ware, McDermott Will & Emery, LLP, Chicago, IL; and Lisa M. Zarlenga, Steptoe & Johnson, LLP, Washington, DC.
The newly-elected Officers of the College are Caroline D. Ciraolo, Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP, Washington, DC, President; Armando Gomez, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Washington, DC, Vice President; and Larry A. Campagna, Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, P.C., Houston, TX, Secretary-Treasurer. Peter J. Connors, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP, New York, NY, will continue as a member of the Board of Regents in his capacity as Past President of the College.
The College congratulates its new Fellows as well as its new and continuing Regents and Officers.
About the American College of Tax Counsel
The American College of Tax Counsel is a professional association of tax attorneys composed of tax lawyers in private practice along with those teaching tax law in law schools and those working in federal or state revenue agencies. Members of the College, known as Fellows, are elected to membership after receiving a peer nomination and successfully passing an evaluation of their candidacy. The College is currently comprised of approximately 800 Fellows. The College is governed by a 19-member Board of Regents, including the four members of the Executive Committee and one Regent elected from each federal judicial circuit, along with two Regents serving at-large. The College fulfills important functions regarding the nation’s tax system by providing recommendations to Congress and the IRS on improving federal tax laws and administration and by filing “friend of the court” briefs in selected tax cases.
Pamela Lyons
American College of Tax Counsel
+1 888-549-4177
email us here