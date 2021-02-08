Nastel releases updated mobile apps for Nastel XRay
PLAINVIEW, NY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, a premier global provider of AIOps solutions covering end-to-end Transaction Tracking and Application Performance Management (APM) for mission-critical applications in mixed Cloud environments, has announced immediate availability of the new release for their Nastel XRay mobile app.
Nastel XRay, the analytics platform used by enterprises of all sizes to visualize, analyze, and monitor entire end-to-end applications stacks which provides the deepest understanding of messaging middleware configuration information and the contents of messages has now released the latest version for iOS and Android mobile devices.
These free apps now allow your data to be presented in even more ways on your mobile devices!
What’s new for this release?
Added chart and table Viewlets! Supported chart Viewlet types such as:
• Bar chart
• Column chart
• Line chart
• Area chart
• Stack chart
• Pie chart
• Histogram
There are now added options to hide an empty dashboard, to use an auto refresh option in the dashboard view, and also updated date filters and menus in the dashboard and settings view.
If you need to view critical real-time and historical analytics on your business or technical systems wherever and whenever you are, the using this apps will make your life much easier. You can find information on how to obtain or upgrade your existing installations for IOS or Android app by clicking here.
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
