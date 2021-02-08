Gray Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 9756347. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code: 9756347 until March 24, 2021.

About Gray Television

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets. Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast over 400 separate programming streams, including roughly 150 affiliates of the Big Four broadcast networks. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contacts: www.gray.tv Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828 Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333