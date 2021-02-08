It’s here! 2021 Court Reporting & Captioning Week Feb. 6-13

Learn about the best kept secret when it comes to a lucrative career choice!

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb. 6-13, 2021: Help us celebrate the ninth Court Reporting & Captioning Week nationwide observance hosted by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) and introduce someone to the many benefits of this exciting, rewarding, and interesting profession. Learn what traits make a good candidate for this profession, and how someone can learn the basics for free through NCRA’s A to Z® Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program to see if it is a right fit for them.

This year’s theme: All you need is love and steno

An interview with a stenographic court reporter or captioner makes a great on-air interview that is fun and can be done live or via Zoom. See first-hand how these professionals use the steno machine to convert the spoken word to text – in real time, and help us showcase this viable, gratifying, and exceptional career opportunity. In these trying times, a career in stenographic court reporting or captioning makes even more sense since so many of these jobs can be done remotely, and you don’t need a four-year degree. You probably have a captioner covering your broadcast right now!

Did you know?

Court reporters and captioners do not need to attend a four-year college which means they are able to enter the workforce quicker and with less debt than their college-bound friends?

Jobs opportunities for court reporters and captioners are ample nationwide?

Salaries are good and can reach upwards of six figures in some instances?

A career in court reporting or captioning is an attractive choice for undecided high schoolers, college redirects, second career seekers, and military spouses?

Work schedules are flexible?

Stenographic court reporters work both in and out of the courtroom capturing and preserving the record for legal proceedings, historical events, board meetings, and more?

There are court reporters employed on the floors of the U.S. House and Senate capturing the official record of our legislative branch at work?

Court Reporters and captioners work to support the Veterans History Project hosted by the Library of Congress by helping to preserve the histories of U.S. war veterans?

Captioners and CART providers can work from home, abroad, or just about anywhere and can often be found on the sidelines of live sporting events, historic events, musical and theater venues, and more?

Captioners and CART providers make vital information accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing communities in the classroom, boardroom, courtroom, and in the event of an emergency?

Learn more about this unique career and help us spread the word about this little-known profession and find out why a live stenographic court reporter or captioner is the best choice when capturing the official record. Contact NCRA at pr@ncra.org to find out more. Or visit NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 14,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession — one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree — can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org

Annemarie Roketenetz National Court Reporters Association 7035849014 aroketenetz@ncra.org