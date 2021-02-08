TOMI Environmental to the Rescue: Company Launches Purchase Incentive Program for SteraMist Products as Competitors Contend With Equipment Recall

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) invites potential customers to transition to SteraMist products with a new purchase incentive program following the recent recall of Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers (ESS) by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products included lithium-ion battery packs in handheld and backpack sprayers that overheated, melted and exploded during use, resulting in property damage and possible injury.1



By the terms of the incentive offer, when proof-of-purchase is presented for Victory™, Protexus™, or any ESS disinfection equipment, regardless of recall eligibility, TOMI will match the purchase price as a discount on the purchase of SteraMist equipment.2

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI CEO, stated, “During this critical time, consumers should be able to have full trust in their disinfection, both operationally and in terms of efficacy. TOMI technology and products have proven to be safe and effective through testing and real-world use, with no damage to finishes, fabrics, equipment, paint or to the person operating the sprayer. SteraMist is EPA registered, DARPA-developed mobile disinfection with UL compliance and it’s among the quickest applications available. We’re offering this promotional pricing, because we’re confident that facility operators who try our solution will stay with our solution.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

1 www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Victory-Innovations-Recalls-Electrostatic-Sprayers-with-Lithium-ion-Battery-Packs-Due-to-Fire-and-Explosion-Hazards

2 Limit 1 discount per customer. Cannot be combined with any other ongoing promotional discounts. TOMI will review proof-of-purchase of Victory™, Protexus™, and any other electrostatic sprayer brands purchased between 2016 to 2020, regardless of recall eligibility. Discount will be applied to next purchase of any SteraMist unit within 28 business days. TOMI retains the right to approve or deny discount submissions for any reason. For more information, please call 800-525-1698. Valid in U.S. and Canada only.