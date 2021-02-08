DGTL Holdings Activates Top Digital Sports Entertainment and Gaming Brand

Video-Based Social Media Campaign to Spotlight Influencers at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L ) (“DGTL” or the “Company“) reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has signed a new campaign activation contract with a global leader in digital sports entertainment and gaming.



As the first activation stemming from a two-year SaaS licensing agreement , this contract is valued at $200,000 (plus monthly licensing fees), with additional social media marketing strategies surrounding other major sporting events, during the two-year term.

The campaign will spotlight the client’s premiere sports gaming brands at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship (i.e. “March Madness”), which runs from March 14 to April 5, 2021.

In doing so, this client will leverage Hashoff’s social media content management software to source, activate and manage top-ranked creators to produce, and distribute video-based content, driving new online traffic and engagement on their sports gaming applications.

With a current market capital of over $25 Billion, this Nasdaq listed client is a global leader in developing and marketing fantasy sports and mobile sports betting applications, which allow users to enter, and bet, on sports-related contests, tournaments or fantasy sports leagues.i

These gaming applications cover nearly all major professional sports leagues around the world, including the NCAA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, Premier and UEFA Champions League soccer, NASCAR, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Tennis, among others.

Phil Frank, acting CRO of Hashoff, reports, “This initial activation represents a new era at Hashoff, as we build towards a leadership position in video-based social media content marketing. The success of this campaign will produce a valuable case study highlighting the effectiveness of Hashoff’s software for video based social media content marketing campaigns for tier one brands within the global digital sports entertainment and gaming sector.”

Video based social media content is one of the fastest growing categories within the global social media marketing industry. A 2020 market research report from top Silicon Valley Venture Capital firm Andreesen Horowitz cites daily video streaming and gaming in the USA to have grown 25%, and 75%, respectively.ii With over 1.5 billion users worldwide, TikTok has grown over 800% since 2018, and is now the fastest growing social media application, worldwide.iii

DGTL recently completed a series of non-brokered financings to fund the expansion of the Hashoff platform on the top video-based social media platforms (e.g. TikTok and Snap Chat ).

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “ DGTL ”, the OTCQB exchange as “ DGTHF ”, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “ A2QB0L ”.

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com /investors

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.iv Watch the Hashoff investor video by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/hashoff.

