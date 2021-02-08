Eight Members of ConnectWise Team Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chiefs

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of software and expert services purpose-built for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named eight members of the ConnectWise team to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs: Geoffrey Willison, Chief Operating Officer; Craig Fulton, Chief Customer Officer; Gregg Lalle, SVP of International Sales and Strategy; Brad Schow, Vice President of Consulting Services; Corie Leaman, Director of IT Nation Events; Brooke Candelore, Product Manager; Jay Ryerse, VP of Cybersecurity Initiatives; and David Powell, SVP of Expansion Sales.

The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. Click here to learn more about each of the winners’ contributions to the channel.

“ConnectWise is extremely fortunate to have such accomplished and talented individuals working with the company. Geoffrey, Craig, Gregg, Brad, Corie, Brooke, Jay and David are great leaders within the industry and at ConnectWise, consistently bringing their knowledge and expertise to every situation,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “Whether they’ve been with the company for 14 years or just joined our team, they’ve each made a positive and lasting impression with our partners and within the channel.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

