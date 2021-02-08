Global Screen and Script Writing Software Market Is Expected to Reach $235.87 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Introduction of online movies & TV series, emergence of mobile-based screen & script writing software, and rise in awareness regarding the benefits provided by the program drive the growth of the global screen and script writing software market. Based on platform type, the desktop-based segment held the major share in 2018. By geography, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global screen and script writing software market was estimated at $80.83 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $235.87 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Introduction of online movies & TV series, emergence of mobile-based screen & script writing software, and rise in awareness regarding the benefits provided by the program drive the growth of the global screen and script writing software market. On the other hand, availability of open-source software impedes the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, rise in demand for screen & script writing software from Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic couldn’t affect the global market for screen and script writing software on a large scale, since the stay-at-home orders imposed in most of the countries led to greater inclination toward adopting the pastime of writing screenplays.

Also, the software offers efficient collaboration with other writers globally, which in turn has proved to be favorable in terms of social distancing.

The global screen and script writing software market is analyzed across deployment mode, platform type, end user, and region. Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for around three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate by 2026. Simultaneously, the cloud-based segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on platform type, the desktop-based segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. At the same time, the mobile-based segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026. The other two provinces covered in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global screen and script writing software market report include Celtx Inc., Final Draft, Literature and Latte Ltd., Mariner Software, Nuvotech Limited, Storyist Software LLC, StudioBinder Inc., Windward Studios Inc., Write Brothers Inc., and WriterDuet, Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

