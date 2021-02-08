The Biggest Mistakes Americans are Making When Planning for Retirement in 2021

The latest book by Todd A. Gaswick answers the most common retirement questions and gives practical advice on how to manage one’s personal finances.

According to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, an average household approaching retirement had $144,000 in savings as of 2019, which makes only $570 per month for a couple in retirement. And the purchasing power of this amount will decline over time due to inflation. Moreover, only half of all households have any 401(k)-related holdings at all. This raises concerns among Americans, leaving them in complete jeopardy as to what comes next.

Outliving their money is already one of the greatest retirement fears in America, whereas the impact of COVID-19, recent political turmoil, and fluctuating economy create even more uncertainty. The truth is, retirement planning will remain a subject of concern until every citizen takes the right steps to protect their wealth. Right now, knowing how to manage one’s personal finances is more important than ever.

“Conquering Your Wealth” provides clear and actionable advice on the issues that give American retirees the most anxiety:

What are the most common retirement risks and ways to protect one’s wealth against them

Why someone could be in a higher tax bracket when they retire

How to track government spending at the federal and local level

How investments really work and what strategy to choose

The author is also sharing his tax-advantaged and market-risk free insider strategy for successful investment and provides 5 case studies elaborating on the long-term strategies for all stages of life.

“The risks to your wealth are like porcupine quills. They can come out of nowhere, slap you across the face, and hurt like the dickens when it’s time to deal with them and take them out,” says Todd.

The complementary paperback version of “Conquering Your Wealth” is now available at www.conqueringyourwealth.com .

About Todd A. Gaswick: Todd A. Gaswick is an independent financial advisor, founder of TAG Financial Solutions and Representative of Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA ( www.finra.org )/SIPC ( www.sipc.org ). His comprehensive financial plans based on the most up-to-date products and services in the financial industry help his clients across the country achieve their financial goals. Todd’s personal mission is to lead, coach, and teach wealth management principles with independent ideas and conservative or low-risk money approaches. For more information, visit www.tagfinancialsolutions.com .

