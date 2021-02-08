Fluoroelastomers Market to Reach USD 1,794.1 Million by 2027; Hefty Investments in R&D by Automotive Manufacturers to Push Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Solvay S.A. (Belgium), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), 3M (U.S.), AGC, Inc. (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Eagle Elastomer Inc. (U.S.), HaloPolymer (Russia), James Walker & Co. (UK), Air Boss Rubber Solutions (Canada), Dynafluon (India), and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluoroelastomers market size is expected to reach USD 1,794.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for products including gaskets and hoses will create lucrative opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, “Fluoroelastomer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fluorocarbon Elastomers [FKM], Fluorosilicone Elastomers [FVMQ], and Perfluorocarbon Elastomers [FFKM]), By End-Use (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1,356.4 million in 2019.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Key Market Driver :

Surging Demand for Fuel Efficient Vehicles to Incite Development

The depleting fossil fuel reserves and fluctuations in crude oil prices have led to high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles among consumers, which, in turn, will augur well for the fluoroelastomers industry. Similarly, increasing awareness about climate change and carbon emissions among consumers has further demand for low-emission vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are investing hefty funds in research and development to transform their existing designs and utilize lightweight materials to achieve the desired efficiency in cars.

Moreover, OEMs reduce the size of components such as engine and powertrain and incorporate air circulatory systems to improve proficiency. The compatibility of fluoroelastomers with a wide variety of chemicals and resistance to extensive temperature range is projected to spur its demand in the automotive industry. Also, conventional elastomers' inability to sustain high temperatures will fuel the demand for fluoroelastomers in the near future.





Halt on Manufacturing Activities to Reduce Demand Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the automotive and aerospace industries. The pandemic resulted in an abrupt halt on manufacturing activities, supply chains, and factories' shutdown. As a result, the automotive industry is struggling with the generation of revenue. The sudden shutdown of production facilities disrupted the automotive sector. Moreover, the aircraft manufacturers reduced their production rates due to global lockdown. The delayed aircraft deliveries and diminished production have severely affected the global fluoroelastomers market growth during the global pandemic.





The fluoroelastomers market report emphasizes on:

Superior insights into all market

Valuable data about eminent players

Emerging trends

Regional insights

Market drivers and restraints

Latest developments





Regional Analysis :

Rising investments in the pharmaceutical Industry to Favor Market in Asia Pacific

The fluoroelastomers market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period due to its high consumption. Rising investments in the pharmaceutical, food processing, chemical processing, and coating industries in India and China will propel the market's growth. The market in North America is expected to hold the largest fluoroelastomer market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries because of fuel emission regulations. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period. The presence of major automotive, and aerospace manufacturers such as Dassault Aviation, and Airbus will boost the market in Europe. Countries including Germany, UK, and France were the major contributors in the region.





Key Development :

October 2019: Solvay expanded its production capacity of Tecnoflon FKM peroxide curable fluoroelastomer by 30% at its plant in Spinetta Marengo, Italy, to cater to the rising demand for high-performance sealing applications in the automotive, oil & gas, and semiconductor industries.





Read Press Release: