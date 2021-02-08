Car Rental Market to witness significant growth at a healthy 14% CAGR | Market Research Future (MRFR)

The prominent players profiled include Bandago Van Rental (US), Capps Truck & Van Rental (US), Al-Futtaim Vehicle Rentals Company LLC (Qatar), Eco Rent a Car (India), Localiza (Brazil), Sixt SE (Germany), The Hertz Corporation (US), Europcar (France), Enterprise Holdings, Inc. (US), and Avis Budget Group (US), among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car Rental Market Analysis/Car Rental Market Trends

The global car rental industry is highly lucrative and predicted to witness significant growth at a healthy 14% CAGR over the forecast period, reveals the Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Car hire or car rental agencies, simply put, are agencies that rent cars at a certain cost for a short time period. This service often is organized with local branches that are situated near busy areas or airports in the city and complemented by a website for online reservations. Following the rise in population and pollution levels, the car rental industry has witnessed a drastic transformation in the last few years, thus becoming a highly prominent industry in fleet transportation.

Alluring Features that Bolster Market Growth

As per the Market Research Future report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the car rental market size. These include consumers increasing purchasing power, growing economy, rise in per capita disposable income of consumers, rapid growing urbanization, rise in industrialization, growing population that make it difficult to drive own vehicles, favorable government norms, awareness regarding environmental protection, rise in tourism and travel activities, and improved road infrastructure. Additional factors adding to the car rental market value include the dependence of users on smartphones, availability of online platforms, and ease of booking, which are also adding market growth.







Get Free Sample PDF Brochure



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6409









On the contrary, the low rate of internet penetration in developing regions, high competition in the market for the presence of a high number of players, and constant changing crude oil prices may have a negative impact on the car rental market outlook.

COVID-19 Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on different industries, with the car rental industry having a mixed impact. During the first quarter of 2020, following lockdowns and social distancing trends across the globe, people were compelled to be indoors due to the fear of the virus spreading. The travel industry felt the heat of the chaos that was unleashed by the pandemic. This virus resulted in a tectonic shift in the manner in which people move. During the second half of 2020, with relaxations in lockdowns people began to rent cars such as Zoom cars for long drives and road trips as they prioritize personal mobility. The best part is car rental companies are taking good measures like sanitizing cars after every ride and offer customers with hand sanitizers to reduce the risk of getting the virus. Some car rental agencies conduct daily sanitization of every vehicle with more emphasis on high-contact surfaces both outside and inside the car, like door handles, steering wheels, and seats. All these are likely to have a positive impact on the car rental market revenue.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive analysis of the car rental market based on vehicle type, application, mode of booking, and type.

By type, the global car rental market is segmented into airport, outstation, local, and others. Of these, the airport segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By mode of booking, the global car rental market is segmented into offline and online. Of these, the online segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global car rental market is segmented into non-business and business.

By vehicle type, the global car rental market is segmented into luxuries, MUV, SUV, and others. Of these, the SUV segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.







Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on Car Rental Market



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/car-rental-market-6409







Regional Segmentation

North America to Have Lions Share in Car Rental Market

By region, the car rental market covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will have the lion's share in the market over the forecast period. Increased non-business and business trips, the rising number of international travelers in Canada and the US, a shift in consumer preference towards rental services, and the presence of prominent service providers are adding to the global car rental market share in the region.

In the APAC region, the global car rental market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. Considerable economic growth, enhanced road infrastructure, the availability of high-end luxury and economy cars in developing nations, and self-driving renting trend are adding to the global car rental market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The prominent players profiled in the global car rental market report include.

Bandago Van Rental (US)

Capps Truck & Van Rental (US)

Al-Futtaim Vehicle Rentals Company LLC (Qatar)

Eco Rent a Car (India)

Localiza (Brazil)

Sixt SE (Germany)

The Hertz Corporation (US)

Europcar (France)

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. (US), and

Avis Budget Group (US), among others.

The global car rental market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of several well-established domestic and international market players. These industry players have encompassed several strategies to widen their portfolios as well as create a mark in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, R&D, geographic expansions, and others.

Industry Updates

February 2021- Humax will supply WTC Auto Rent RAiDEA mobility service platform in the Middle East. This technology is ideal for a round trip, free-floating, and one-way infrastructures and specially designed for cars, including electric scooters, bikes, motorcycles and cars.

February 2021- Theeb Rent a Car, a Saudi based car rental firm has expanded its car rental fleet in the Kingdom. The company has added above 1,700 cars from luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes, and also economic models like Chevrolet, Kia, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, and Hyundai, including the new 2021 models. The expansion is a strategy of the company to modernize and develop its fleet to offer different car brands and models to cater to the needs of its customers.





Discover More Research Reports on Automotive Technology, Services Industry , By Market Research Future









Browse Related Reports:

Global Off-Highway Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Conventional Solenoid Injector and Piezoelectric Injector), Vehicle Type (Dump Trucks, Excavators, Loaders, Dozer, Motor Graders, Tractors and others), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2025

Global Public Transport Market Research Report: Information by Type (Bus, Light Rail, Regional Taxi, Metro and Tram), Application (City and Rural) and Region - Forecast till 2025

Global Automotive Biometric Market Information Report: Information by Technology (Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition and others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and commercial vehicle), by Application (Vehicle Security System, Driver Safety System and Advanced Steering and Infotainment) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2025

Global Electric Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Research Report: Information, by System (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Powertrain Cooling, Fluid Transport and others), Component Type (Motor, Battery and Cabin Area), Technology (Active Transmission Warmup, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Reduced HVAC System Loading and others), Application (Engine Cooling, Air Conditioning, Heated Steering, Waste Heat Recovery, Transmission System, Heated/Ventilated Seats and others), Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2025

Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Research Report: Information by Type (Active and Passive System), by Technology [Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS), Global Positioning System (GPS), Connectivity Technology and others], by Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Residential and Commercial) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2025

Global Robo-Taxi Market Research Report: Information, by Component (Lidar, Radar, Sensors and others), by Service Type (Station-based Carsharing and Car Rental), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Propulsion (Electric, Battery and Hybrid), by Application (Residential and Non-Residential) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Global Truck Rental Market Research Report: Information by Truck Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle), Lease Type (Finance Lease and Full-Service Lease), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)- Forecast till 2024

Global Automotive Insurance Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, and HCV), by Insurance Type (Third-Party, Comprehensive, Third-Party Theft and Fire, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2024

Global Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market , Information: by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, and HCV), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Product Type (Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) System and Remote Keyless Entry (RKE) System), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)- Forecast till 2025

Global Automotive Blockchain Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Open, Closed, Consortium, and Hybrid Blockchain), Application (Contracts, Supply Chain, Financing), Provider Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Type, and Region - Forecast till 2025





About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com