CURO Wins 2020-21 Cloud Award

/EIN News/ -- Compensation Management Leader Selected as Best SaaS (Non-U.S.) by International Program, Recognized for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Innovation

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, has been named Best SaaS (Non-U.S.) in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Hundreds of companies from around the world were considered, including the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. CURO made the Cloud Awards shortlist twice this year and was ultimately chosen as the Best SaaS (non-U.S.) for its Compensation Management, Pay Equity and Gender Pay Gap technology offerings. The category sought to identify the best leading web-based software product set outside of the United States, focusing on solutions that solve universally significant problems through technical innovation.

James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, said, "Every year, we find ourselves reporting the winners of the Cloud Awards, in simple awe at the scalability and agility of cloud-based solutions. This year has been wholly different, with the last 12 months dominated by the wholly unanticipated, diverse array of exigent – and at times appalling – challenges presented. As a winner of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards, CURO deserves a small place in history for their commitment to excellence in the environment of a devastating pandemic."

Gerry O'Neill, founder and CEO of CURO, commented, "It's a special honor to be selected for this year's Cloud Awards. Our solutions are designed for relevance and practicality, which in today's world includes fair and transparent compensation decisions that support and uphold diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. As such, we were the winner in the Best SaaS (non-U.S.) category as we empower forward-thinking companies with our technology."

CURO's continued dedication to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) was also recently included in RedThread Research's latest report on DEIB technologies. The analyst firm found that the market grew by 59 percent CAGR from 2019, poised for continued expansion.

Stacia Garr, co-founder and Principal Analyst of RedThread Research, shared, "In addition to the global pandemic, 2020 saw the rapid expansion of the DEIB technology market in response to ongoing social injustice and unrest. Our latest research found that deeper analytics and insights are what employers need, which is what CURO aims to provide. These types of solutions are bringing data and insights to important challenges, allowing people to take actions that solve critical DEIB workplace problems."

O'Neill concluded, "The work RedThread is doing, along with our Cloud Awards win, further validates what CURO does and the quality and relevance of the solutions that we offer. DEIB needs to be systemic within companies, and to make that a reality, employers need to use the best technology for pay equity analytics."

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established, and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards, and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit www.cloud-awards.com.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: James Williams Operations for Cloud Awards james@cloud-awards.com Kate Achille The Devon Group for CURO kate@devonpr.com