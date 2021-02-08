Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Thomasville, GA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is launching a new type of Press Release. Each week the Company will be issuing a Management Report that will cover the previous week’s progress or setbacks. It is our mission to keep shareholders, investors and potential investors informed. Our mission is to become as transparent as we can. These weekly reports will not only provide the positive, but we will share the negative. If we miss a projection, we will share that with the public; if we meet or exceed our projections, we will share that as well. The public can expect these weekly reports to be released on Monday or Tuesday of each week.



Our objective for 2020 was to solidify and validate our position in the market by demonstrating the demand for our competitive events. With over 1,000 new registered players in January, we can say with extreme confidence that the answer is a great big yes! In fact, we have not only validated, but we are progressing at a rate that exceeds the conservative forecasts that we set last year -- our dedication to delivering on our promise has only intensified!

With four new events in February featuring three new game titles and alongside World of Tanks, Fortnite, Smite, Team Fortress and Pokémon TCG and five coming up in March are Fomite, Team Fortress and Minion Masters Call of Duty: Warzone also became available to players as we would begin the first stage of our social media marketing drive for March. Although we are early in our quest to establish Shadow Gaming as a household name in eSports, the steps we have made this year have been integral to achieving that goal.

Success will be measured by not only player growth and the quality and quantity of collaborations, but by our ability to attract both endemic and non-endemic sponsor brands to take advantage of our competitive gaming platform to engage their respective audiences.

Over the course of this year 2021, we will take advantage of our new relationships with Game studios and influencers that we have collaborated with in our events - to leverage GGToor.com’s unique selling points. This will serve as a great foundation as we move into the second year of our development and begin actively seeking collaborations from various exciting sponsor brands!

If your organization likes any of these benefits and would like to work with Shadow Gaming, contact us. You can connect with your consumers in a meaningful way, reach a new demographic, promote sponsor social channels and websites during the event, PR opportunities, brand logo on online events, media coverage -- online, promoting brand by commentators while streaming the competitions, influencers driving traffic to your promotion or website and much more.

The Company is on track to meet all its projections for 2021 and we are seeking brands that have affinity with our values and can benefit from our player base.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements.

