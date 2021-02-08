Super Bowl LV Advertising Scored Big with Consumers

Online search data from EDO, Inc. reveals top-performing spots, key trends and unexpected standouts as new advertisers held their own

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 -- For the sixth year running, advertising data, measurement, and analytics software company EDO, Inc. has scored all of the Super Bowl ads to reveal which ones best engaged consumers. The rankings compare how effectively each ad drove viewers to search online for the brand or product in the minutes following the ad airing.



“The Super Bowl is the most powerful event on TV for advertisers because, on top of the huge audience, the average viewer is 4.6 times as likely to search for a brand advertised during the game compared to everyday primetime TV,” said Kevin Krim, President & CEO of EDO, Inc. “But the ads that drive watercooler talk because they’re funny or heartwarming are not necessarily those that actually drive viewers to engage with the brand.”

Here’s how the Top 10 ads stacked up:

Dexcom Inspiration4 Jeep Cadillac Lyriq The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel series on Disney+) Dr. Squatch Paramount+ (featuring Patrick Stewart) Mountain Dew Major Melon Bud Light Old (M. Night Shyamalan film)

See the full rankings of all ads in EDO’s Super Bowl LV Ad Rankings Report .

On the Sideline: In a year where uncertainty and disruption led many regular Super Bowl advertisers to sit out the game, Super Bowl LV was short on the auto and entertainment heavy-hitters that tend to produce some of the most engaging ads. However, many of those that still aired saw their investment pay off - automakers claimed two of the game’s top five most-engaging airings while entertainment ads made up five of the top 20.

Unexpected Standouts: Glucose monitoring system Dexcom won the game, leveraging its partnership with Nick Jonas (who has Type 1 diabetes) to drive 11x more consumer search for the brand than the median Super Bowl LV ad. Inspiration4’s partnership with Shift4Shop to promote the first civilian space flight was another standout, peaking viewers’ interest and coming in second.

Dexcom and Inspiration4 were two of over 20 brands that made their Super Bowl debut this year as the absence of a number of regular advertisers made room for newcomers. This new crop was especially heavy on tech and e-commerce brands, including Dr. Squatch and Vroom, who also placed in the top 20.

Messaging Themes: Like in years prior, many of this year’s ads used humor to promote their brands. However, a number of brands chose also to address more serious current issues, from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, Target) to a call for unity amid intense political division (Jeep), reminders to support local businesses (DoorDash, UberEats) and a focus on sustainability (Chipotle).

Star Power: There was no shortage of celebrity appearances in Super Bowl LV advertising. This was especially true for the estimated $35M worth of ad space dedicated to celebrity-laden Paramount+ promos, showcasing ViacomCBS’ new streaming service that joins the ever-growing “plus wars” this March.

Here are the Top 10 celebrity appearances that drove consumers to engage online:

Gwen Stefani in “Finding the Right One” for T-Mobile Blake Shelton in “Finding the Right One” for T-Mobile Ashton Kutcher in “It Wasn’t Me” for Cheetos Mila Kunis in “It Wasn’t Me” for Cheetos John Travolta in “Keep Growing” for Scotts Miracle-Gro Bruce Springsteen in “The Middle” for Jeep Shaggy in “It Wasn’t Me” for Cheetos Nick Jonas in “The Future That's Available Now” for Dexcom Jason Alexander in “The Jason Alexander Hoodie” for Tide Cardi B in “Shameless Manipulation” for Uber Eats

The full ranking of all celebrity appearances is forthcoming on www.edo.com/insights .

About the Rankings

EDO scored every ad airing within Super Bowl LV and ranked them based on the Search Engagement each generated. Search Engagement is EDO’s proprietary measure of the increase in online search activity for a brand or product in the minutes immediately following a TV ad airing. EDO also measured the Search Engagement for every celebrity that appeared in a non-entertainment ad.

About EDO

EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement, and analytics software company that powers the success of marketing, research and creative professionals. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, streaming platforms, and movie studios – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media investments. EDO is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about EDO, please visit: https://www.edo.com/