DZS Completes Acquisition of Optelian

Strengthens Mobile Transport portfolio and empowers 5G roadmap

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Optelian, an innovator of coherent optics technology based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. With the closing of this transaction, DZS acquires Optelian’s portfolio of optical transport solutions, including solutions that have completed the Telcordia OSMINE certification process required for deployment by Tier I service providers in North America. The new optical transport portfolio will create a new product family branded as the “O-series”. The closing comes less than a month after the announcement on Jan. 20 that DZS had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Optelian.



“As our customers prepare for the emergence of 5G and hyper-scale broadband access, DZS is making the necessary investments to strategically align with our customers,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of DZS. “With the transaction closed, we can now shift our focus on people, customers and our roadmap.”

The acquired long-haul and high-capacity optical solutions enhance the DZS mobile transport and broadband access portfolio. DZS mobile transport platforms are deployed in three of top five 5G mobile networks in the world based on performance, as well as with multiple Tier I operators in Japan, including Rakuten’s market first 5G Open RAN network. With the addition of the O-series, the DZS mobile and broadband access portfolio adds a variety of optical transport solutions featuring metro and regional aggregation and transport options delivering performance, flexibility, scalability and ultra-low latency to 5G and 10gig-class optical broadband networks worldwide. In addition, the O-series extends the DZS portfolio of carrier grade networking products with 100G+ transport solutions providing flexibility at the network edge, with advanced thermal designs for remote and industrial deployment scenarios. As 5G and 10gig services proliferate around the world, environmentally hardened coherent optical solutions will be required, and the DZS O-series will provide a compelling option for service providers globally.

