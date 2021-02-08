McGuire Transportation Selects PowerFleet® to Optimize Trailer Utilization Across Entire Fleet

PowerFleet LV-300 Delivers Affordable and Reliable Trailer Information Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, has signed a national deal with McGuire Transportation, a regional dry van trucking company, to upgrade its trailer management solution.



McGuire turned to PowerFleet’s LV-300 for improved trailer visibility and asset utilization, purchasing 350 units to equip its entire fleet. McGuire will be able to better optimize the use of its assets, improve security, and provide its customers with best-in-class service.

“We were early adopters of technologies such as electronic logs and computer-based dispatch systems and we continue to add innovative technology solutions to enable us to improve responsiveness to our customers and increase efficiencies,” said Phil McGuire, President of McGuire Transportation. “PowerFleet has demonstrated its industry expertise and we were impressed with their approach to work alongside us to find the right solution for our fleet.”

The LV-300 asset tracking solution provides continuous real-time visibility while in transit, and more accurate arrival and departure information to better plan supply chain resource allocation. Its high-frequency reporting ensures end customers can receive continuous updates on the status and condition of their important cargo.

“McGuire has built its reputation on its strong commitment to its customers and in leading the market in new technology adoption,” said Mark Stanton, GM of PowerFleet for Supply Chain. “We are equally committed to working closely with McGuire to identify ways to garner greater efficiencies as we deliver cutting-edge trailer management solutions that provide powerful insights into their fleet utilization while improving their customer service and enhancing their competitive advantage.”

To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About McGuire Transportation

Founded in 1989, McGuire Transportation, based out of Temple, TX, is a regional dry van carrier specializing in servicing the Central and North Texas area with available equipment daily in all major Texas cities. McGuire Transportation meets or exceeds industry standards in safety and performance. We are committed to innovative technology, driver training and safety and providing our customers quality services and competitive rates. The company also leases truck-tractors, storage trailers, and over the road trailers through its parent company, McGuire Trucking Company. For more information, please visit www.mcguiretransportation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which may include information concerning our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, strategies, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf apply only as of the date they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

