BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Appointment of Regan McGrath as CFO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Regan McGrath as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company.

Regan McGrath, CPA, CA is an advisor and strategist to private and public companies in cannabis, blockchain, and real estate development industries in Canada and the USA. In prior roles, Regan has led cannabis business sales, acquisitions, mergers, licensing deals and fundraising initiatives, and has defended millions in CRA audit objections. As acting CFO for BC Craft, Regan will work to build enhanced capabilities, focusing on elevating the profile of Canadian craft cannabis and early-stage psilocybin.

Ms. McGrath is the founding partner and CEO of Metrics Chartered Professional Accounting. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, CPA, CA from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (now CPA), Certification in Fintech and the Future Commerce from MIT and is currently enrolled in a Data Analytics Certification at MIT.

She is the recipient of awards from Greater Victoria Chamber Commerce and CPABC for her work in entrepreneurialism and within the community. She is a frequent speaker, educator, and writer on the topics of blockchain, cannabis and the future of commerce for magazines, business and professional associations across North America.

Regan has an extensive community resume. In addition to being on call for provincial and national CPA advisory committees which she regularly serves, she is currently developing a Financial Literacy Playbook for Women Entrepreneurs in conjunction with a local technology accelerator. In 2019 Regan championed Metrics to create a recurring $5000 annual scholarship for woman in their last year of a finance and technology track at Camosun College, Victoria, BC.

The appointment follows the departure of Mr. Johannes (Theo) van der Linde as the Company’s CFO effective immediately. BC Craft would like to thank Mr. van der Linde for his time and contributions made to the Company and wishes him well with his current and future endeavors.

ABOUT BC CRAFT SUPPLY CO.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Craft Supply Co. has aggregated the best legacy-era talent from Canada's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. The team at BC Craft supports the most talented cannabis cultivators in Canada to transition into their supply chain, bringing with them their unique cultivars and years of experience with the plant. In exchange for support with licensing, compliance and distribution, cultivators will sign on as a BC Craft supplier. This makes BC Craft uniquely positioned to be the premium cannabis brand in Canada.

BC Craft’s subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Click here to connect with BC Craft Supply Co. on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, and click here to find more information on the Company.

CONTACT

Matthew Watters, Director

Phone: 604-687-2038

Email: mwatters@bccraftsupplyco.com

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BC Craft disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.