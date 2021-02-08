Retail Business Services Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Commitment

Largest CEO-driven pledge supports creating a more diverse and inclusive environment for all associates

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced that company President Roger Wheeler has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. In signing the commitment, Wheeler joins the growing coalition of over 1,500 CEOs pledging to cultivate workplace environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where associates feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion.



“At Retail Business Services, we hold ourselves accountable for fostering an environment where all associates feel welcome and know they work for a company where they belong,” said Roger Wheeler, President, Retail Business Services. “In joining the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, we are continuing to care for and support our associates by taking one more step in the right direction. I am proud to be a part of an organization that is committed to creating a work environment where our associates can openly address challenges, present opportunities and share perspectives in meaningful ways that will lead to lasting change.”

As a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Retail Business Services is dedicated to working collaboratively to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and in turn, improve corporate performance, drive growth and enhance employee engagement. To promote conversation, engagement and collaboration among organizations, the company is joining fellow signatories in committing to four actions:

Continue to cultivate workplaces that support open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion, We will implement and expand unconscious bias education, We will share best known – and unsuccessful – actions, and We will create and share strategic inclusion and diversity plans with our board of directors.

To learn more about Retail Business Services’ diversity and inclusion initiatives and impact, visit the company’s blog.

To learn more about the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, visit CEOAction.com.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, LLC, is the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five East Coast grocery brands, including Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Not for Resale, Store Services, Financial Services, Legal Services, Communications, Supply Chain and People Systems and Services. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com .

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,500 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

