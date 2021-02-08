William Danz of Clumio Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief

Annual list recognizes IT channel vendor executives who lead, influence and innovate

Danz spearheads Clumio’s cloud-first/authentic SaaS channel strategy

Clumio also featured in CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2021 as one of the “20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies



/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio® Inc. , innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Clumio’s Director of Channels, William Danz, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The distinguished CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Danz is the director of channels at Clumio, responsible for the company’s overall channel strategy. He builds programs that benefit potential partners and then works to maintain these ongoing partner relationships. Prior to Clumio, he was the first channel sales manager at Pure Storage. Before Pure Storage, Danz was an early team member at Data Domain, where he served as senior channel manager and guided the channel strategy for the Western region of the U.S. and Canada. Once Data Domain was acquired by EMC, he served as the Western region channel manager for the BRS Division of EMC.

“Clumio’s mission – from day one – has been to harness the most modern cloud capabilities to deliver cloud native data protection for today’s most demanding enterprises. Our industry, product and customer success is directly linked to our channel strategy and establishing and maintaining proactive, positive relationships with partners,” said Brian O’Shea, vice president of sales, Clumio. “As the architect of Clumio’s award-winning channel strategy, Bill has met and exceeded these strategy and relationship objectives. His CRN Channel Chief designation is well-deserved, and our team is pleased Bill is being honored for his influence and vision in the channel.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs . In addition, Clumio was also featured in CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2021 as one of the “20 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies.”

