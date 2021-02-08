Clean Earth’s Safety Program Recognized With ConstructSecure Gold Safety Award

Clean Earth successfully completed the ConstructSecure Independent Safety Assessment Program and achieved the Gold Safety Award for the trade Waste Collection.

Company attained a perfect score for OSHA experience; Days Away, Restricted Duty or Job Transfer (DART) case rate (exceeding the industry average); safety program elements; and special elements.

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth division has successfully completed the ConstructSecure Independent Safety Assessment Program and has achieved the Gold Safety Award for the Waste Collection trade. This is the first time the company has been recognized by this prestigious awards program.

ConstructSecure is a cloud-based mobile platform that empowers clients to make smarter risk management decisions, and its Safety Assessment Program reviews a company’s historic safety performance and current safety management systems. The program normalizes data for vendor or contractor size and type of work performed. The program provides thorough, objective and consistent evaluation of company performance so clients can identify, monitor and manage risk smarter. The results provide a strong indicator of how a vendor or contractor values safety and a reliable predictor of future performance.

“Clean Earth has done a remarkable job of implementing a strong safety management system. In addition to keeping employees safe, safety performance of this caliber should reduce their insurance premiums,” said Garrett Burke, CEO of ConstructSecure.

Clean Earth achieved a total score of 91.47 out of 100. Notably, the company attained a perfect score for the following categories:

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) experience

Days Away, Restricted Duty or Job Transfer (DART) case rate (exceeding the industry average)

Safety program elements

Special elements

Clean Earth also had zero past fatalities and a near perfect score for recordable cases. Its Experience Modification Rate (EMR) was recognized for being better than the industry average.

“At Clean Earth, we lead with safety, and it is embedded into our company values. We think of safety in terms of our people and customers, as well as keeping our environment safe through compliance,” said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. “We are proud to have a strong track record in safety with an incident rate that is consistently better than others in the industry. There is always room for improvement, and we will continue to prioritize our safety and compliance programs and efforts, ensuring our team members go home safely every day.”

To see continuous improvement in its safety and compliance performance, Clean Earth is proactively engaging in five key activities this year:

Safety/Compliance Visit Program. Internal visit/audit program implemented for safety and environmental compliance at all locations. The visits generate a collaborative list of actions that the site leadership team completes to improve both safety and compliance. Improved Training Programs. Its Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) Team launched a series of trainings to ensure that Clean Earth employees understand hazard identification, its policies and its procedures to create a safe and compliant environment for all team members. Improved Communications. Sharing how Clean Earth is doing by releasing internal monthly reports on its EH&S metrics and by highlighting best practices and incidents among employees, teams and sites. Accountability. Every employee will be held to the same high standard, individually and collectively. Each team member is accountable for safety in two major ways. The first is his or her own personal safety and how they act in the workplace. This includes how each person performs their job and responds to the workspace and activity around them. The second is proactively building a safe environment for the company, including its work area and the broader operation. Zero-Tolerance. A zero-tolerance policy for non-compliance to safety and environmental regulations.



About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the steel, railways and energy industries. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 92 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our vast portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets.