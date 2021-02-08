True Residential Debuts a Serene New Juniper Hue to the Build Your True Program of Custom Finishes and Hardware

/EIN News/ -- O’Fallon, MO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Residential, a luxury home refrigeration brand with commercial DNA, is introducing a serene deep/blue gray hue to its Build Your True program of custom finishes and hardware. Aptly named Juniper, the calming new color addition conjures up images of aromatic Juniper berries, spirits, and the Juniper tree—often used as a symbol of love and protection.

True Residential Brand Manager, Chelsea McClaran, says, “Our ultimate goal when developing new colors to add to our expansive repertoire of finish options rarely has anything to do with current trends. Juniper, a particularly gorgeous yet soothing hue, is lauded for its versatility and enduring appeal. It easily pivots between serving as a neutral and a bold design choice—and seamlessly melds with color pairings ranging from off-white to black for one ultra-chic effect. As the use of color in the kitchen only grows in exponential fashion, we are excited to give homeowners and designers another beautiful staple finish to apply to any of our full-sized and indoor/outdoor undercounter units.”

The predominant botanical in any gin, both by scent and through the palate, the Juniper finish likewise exudes a relaxing essence designed to bring a sense of serenity to any room. The new hue, which joins recent introductions such as the cheer-inducing Saffron and the tactile, Ultra Matte Black, allows designers and homeowners a choice of 60 unique color combinations from the brand’s Build Your True collection of custom hardware and finishes. Further available finishes include Stainless Steel, Gloss Black, Matte Black, Emerald, Cobalt, Matte White and Antique White. Together with complementary hardware options that include Stainless Steel, Copper, Brass, Pewter, Gold, and Chrome—the design possibilities exemplify the True brand experience.

About True Residential: A division of the third generation, family owned-and-operated True ® Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, True Residential was established to deliver the finest in high-end home refrigeration backed by a long legacy of commercial performance. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers, and ice machines. For more information about True® Residential, call 888-616-8783 or visit true-residential.com.

Attachments

Nicole Haddad Novita Communications 5127846147 nic@novitapr.com