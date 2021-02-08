Canadian Businesses Less Pessimistic Than in the Fall

/EIN News/ -- The number of businesses pessimistic about economic recovery and COVID containment has dropped significantly.



TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian managers and executives were asked the likelihood of the outbreak being contained and their views on the Canadian economy coming out of recession. The latest results show a less pessimistic view compared with the fall.

In October, almost half of executives were pessimistic about the Canadian economy coming out of recession (45%), while in December, that number went down to 31%. An even greater drop in pessimism is seen with COVID containment from 36% in October to just 19% at year’s end saying the outbreak will be contained over the next year.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 700 Canadian managers and executives at the end of 2020. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is fully random and representative of all Canadian businesses.

