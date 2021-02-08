Michelle Accardi of Star2Star Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief For 7th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. This is the 7th consecutive year that Michelle has been named to this respected industry list.



As President and Chief Revenue Officer, Michelle's mission is to inspire and maintain growth for Star2Star and its partners, and ensure that customers get significant value from Star2Star's products and services. Michelle works with the executive leadership team of Star2Star to define long-term vision and operational strategy to assure that growth and market potential are achieved. Her expertise includes over 20 years of channel-related roles including product management and technical support, global sales and marketing, digital transformation, operations, and her current role as the President and CRO.

“It is one of the highest honors to be named to CRN’s Channel Chiefs list,” said Michelle, regarding her recognition. “I have dedicated my career to the channel, and I am thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the industry. This past year especially, channel leadership was challenged with how to overcome unprecedented challenges and work conditions while still delivering the highest quality solutions and services to our customers. I am immensely grateful for what I was able to accomplish with my team, and proud of our impact this past year, which this recognition commemorates.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

