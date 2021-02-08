Five Sophos Executives Named 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs

/EIN News/ -- Senior Vice President Kendra Krause Further Honored on CRN’s Exclusive List of 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five Sophos executives to its esteemed list of 2021 Channel Chiefs. The Sophos executives are once again recognized as Channel Chiefs for their channel leadership and dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.



Sophos executives recognized on the list, which is comprised of IT channel vendor executives who have influenced the channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships, include:



Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and sales operations

Erin Malone, senior vice president of Americas sales

Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP

Oscar Chavez-Arrieta, vice president of Latin America

Allison Clarke, senior director of global channel programs



“Cybercriminals are sharpening their skills and raising the stakes – increasing their ransom demands and now engaging in secondary extortion, as evidenced in the Sophos 2021 Threat Report. The IT channel is at a critical inflection point with cybersecurity front and center,” said Krause. “Sophos is committed to protecting channel partners and the end users that they serve from these advanced and potentially business-crippling threats. Sophos solutions and services are industry best, and the growth opportunities for partners are limitless. Our first-class team will stop at nothing to ensure their security and success.”



Krause is also honored on CRN’s list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2021 for the fifth consecutive year. This exclusive list recognizes individuals who stand at the very top of this elite group and whose leadership will greatly impact the future IT community, driving growth and innovation.

Sophos’ innovative, next-generation solutions and services are available exclusively to the IT channel through the award-winning Sophos Partner Program. Sophos Rapid Response is the program’s newest offering, providing partners an industry-first, fixed-fee remote incident response service to identify and neutralize active cybersecurity attacks. The unique offering is part of Sophos Managed Threat Response, which further provides fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response combining Sophos’ consistently top-rated endpoint protection and intelligent EDR with a world-class team of experts to neutralize the most sophisticated and complex threats.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”



CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs and in the February 2021 issue of CRN Magazine.

Additional Resources

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs and SophosAI – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single “synchronized security” system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .



© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact info: Hanah Johnson, sophos@marchcomms.com