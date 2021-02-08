Vendasta introduces end-to-end platform automations

New features quash manual tasks, help partners serve more local business clients at scale

/EIN News/ -- Saskatoon, CANADA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta is proud to launch new automations to its end-to-end ecommerce platform, allowing channel partners to quickly operationalize customer life cycle events and serve more of their small business clients, more effectively, and at scale.

Partners can build customized automated workflows with an easy-to-use interface, triggering specific activities. For example, a partner can automatically send a ‘welcome’ email campaign to a local business client, or a local business that interacts with a specific product in their Business App, which can then be captured as a ‘hot lead’ for a partner’s sales team.

“The Vendasta Platform is unique because it delivers the tools a local expert needs to build, deliver, market, sell, bill, and fulfill cloud solutions to local businesses—all under one roof,” said Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Cook. “This is what makes the introduction of automations so powerful. Platform interactions by both the partner and their local business customers can now activate intuitive and helpful responses, delivering immediate value and customized experiences.”

The new automations allow partners to save time on redundant tasks, avoid manual errors, and automate key workflows throughout the platform, saving them time and allowing them to expedite tailored and intelligent customer interactions. They work seamlessly with Vendasta email campaigns and with its award-winning Snapshot Report, which shows how a specific local business fares in a variety of digital categories against competitors in their industries. Local businesses who activate their partner-provided Business App accounts can also receive helpful notifications instantaneously when they interact with products and service upgrade paths.

The new functionalities are available in the platform now. Learn more about Vendasta’s end-to-end platform and sign up for free to explore automations today.





About Vendasta

Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 40,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than four million local businesses worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies.

The Vendasta Platform allows these groups to easily adopt new solutions from a marketplace of cloud-based technologies they can sell under their own brand to local business customers. The platform provides AI-driven marketing automation, sales tools, and an integrated CRM to facilitate go-to-market. It also includes project, orders, and billing management systems to help scale through robotic process automation.

Local businesses are provided one login for all solutions purchased under a Vendasta customer's brand. They enjoy a single integrated dashboard with prescription, context, and tracking. Using the Business App dashboard, local businesses are able to manage the information and solutions that make their businesses successful online.

Vendasta is a SaaS company with a growing team of more than 500 people based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. It was named one of Canada and North America's fastest-growing companies for five years in a row.

