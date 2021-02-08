SADA and Appsbroker Collaborate to Create Partnercareers.com, a Job Board Designed to Help Google Cloud Partners Find and Hire Talent for the Google Cloud partner ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of Google Cloud’s partners have teamed up with the cloud provider to help Google Cloud partners fill jobs related to Google Cloud projects. SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy and the two-time Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year, and Appsbroker , among Google Cloud’s largest premier Managed Services partners in Europe, have created Partnercareers.com , a job board that allows Google Cloud partners to post job openings and build company profiles, with the goal of helping partners identify talent that can support their growth and the growth of the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem.



Demand for people who have used, sold, supported or implemented Google Cloud infrastructure, services and capabilities is increasing. The ability of Google Cloud partners to source talent is crucial to meeting growing customer demand and helping customers succeed in the cloud. Launching Partnercareers.com will accelerate hiring at Google Cloud partner companies and help fulfill the supply side gap of talent required to deliver on their Google Cloud projects.

“We’ve known for a long time that a potential impediment to our growth would be our ability to find and hire the top Google Cloud and cloud computing talent,” said Tony Safoian , CEO of SADA. “We are growing so rapidly, we literally have openings in every department, from sales and marketing to engineering. Partnercareers.com is a great way for SADA and every other Google Cloud partner to grow its business and support companies worldwide that are pursuing Google Cloud-based digital transformation.”

“Partnercareers.com was an idea developed with SADA to help attract the best talent to the Google Cloud ecosystem. Working with SADA, the concept has been developed into a Minimum Viable Product and provided free of charge to the entire ecosystem. It’s been great fun working with SADA on this initiative. I’d like to think in a few years’ time that there will be thousands of talented people who have found their dream job in the Google Cloud ecosystem as a direct result of our endeavors,” said Mike Conner, Founder & CEO of Appsbroker Limited.

Partnercareers.com is a portal where candidates can view job listings from partners who support the Google Cloud ecosystem in one place. Partnercareers.com will not collect any personal data or track personal information for any candidates. The ‘apply now’ button will redirect candidates to the specific partner’s applicant tracking systems.

Partnercareers.com is open to Google Cloud partners, and for roles related to supporting customers on Google Cloud only. SADA and Appsbroker will share the responsibility for the creation, development, user engagement, user support and ongoing marketing and maintenance of Partnercareers.com. SADA and Appsbroker will not have any visibility into applying applicants.

Partnercareers.com is wholly owned and operated by SADA and Appsbroker. Access to Partnercareers.com will be free from now until the end of June 2021. Beginning July 1st, partners will be assessed a participation fee of $5,000 per one year term. The fees will be designated for site design and development, as well as costs associated with ongoing maintenance, customer service and content moderators.

“Organizations look to Google Cloud partners for help building a cloud strategy, migrating key workloads to Google Cloud, deploying services like Anthos, managing their cloud deployments and much, much more,” said Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs and Strategy at Google Cloud. “Bringing the best talent into the Google Cloud ecosystem will be of tremendous benefit to customers, so we’re excited to see this new resource for our ecosystem, spearheaded by Appsbroker and SADA.”

Visit partnercareers.com to learn more.

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2020 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .

About Appsbroker

Appsbroker is the largest Google Cloud-only Managed Service Providers (MSP) in EMEA. Our world-class services help multinationals and corporates modernise their applications, data and IT infrastructure at pace, from implementing applications across hybrid cloud with Anthos through to deploying complex machine learning and migrating SAP to GCP. Our Agile Systems Integrator (ASI) approach means that we collaborate with customers to deliver rapid outcomes with real business value. Appsbroker is the Google Cloud Application Development Partner of the Year and holds three Google Cloud Specialisations.