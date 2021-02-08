HFMA membership hits another all-time high in early 2021

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced today its membership has reached a new all-time high of 64,000 members.

Much of the growth has been fueled by HFMA’s Enterprise Solutions offering, which allows providers and other healthcare-related organizations to acquire membership for their staffs. Since the program launched in 2018, 137 organizations have signed on. Some of the most recent Enterprise additions include Advocate Aurora Health, Allegheny Health Network, Ensemble Health Partners and Kettering Health Network.

“Good employers are looking for ways to educate and retain good employees, and in this new era of work from home, that’s as true as ever,” said HFMA Senior Vice President of Member Experience & Business Development Bill Casey. “For our Enterprise members, HFMA membership has become a cost-effective new benefit that employees are excited about, and employers are building the skills of their teams in a disrupted work environment.”

With the success of the Enterprise membership program, HFMA has seen its ranks swell by more than 20,000 members in just three years.

“As HFMA celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the membership growth is validation that this organization continues to provide the right tools and leadership,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “We are pleased to provide support and resources for all our members during this challenging time as they manage through the pandemic and beyond.”

For more information about individual and enterprise membership options, please visit hfma.org/membership.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 64,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

